Just one particular one to take note of for today, that being for EUR/USD at 1.0565.

That might offer some attraction or stickiness but in general, the market mood depends largely on dollar sentiment at the moment. For today, the dollar is seen taking some off the top with profit-taking into month-end being observed.

There isn't any technical significance around 1.0565 for EUR/USD so that might not prove to be that much of an attraction. The 100-hour moving average @ 1.0613 currently may offer more of a cap to the price action so far today instead.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.