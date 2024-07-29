There is arguably just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/JPY at the 154.00 mark. Amid the bigger swings in the past two weeks, the expiry level might be one to watch in terms of keeping a lid on price action in the session ahead. It doesn't hold much technical significance though and with much volatility, there's also an argument that the expiry won't matter too much. But in any case, it is worth noting at least.

It's a reminder that all of this is not perfect science but still, something to keep in your back pocket in case.

