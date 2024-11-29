The expiries board doesn't contain too much on the day, with it still coinciding with the Thanksgiving holiday period. US markets will be open but it is likely that liquidity conditions will remain thinner than usual. Looking at the board, perhaps there is just one to take note of - that being for EUR/USD at the 1.0600 level.

It's not one that holds any technical significance though, so there's that to be aware of. But with the dollar keeping weaker into month-end, we could see price action extend towards that in the sessions ahead. And such, the expiries alongside some offers layered there could help to limit any upside at least until we get to US trading.

