There isn't anything too significant to note on the board for today, with there just being some large ones for USD/CAD at 1.2800 and 1.3500. Given prevailing market conditions, both are unlikely to come into play although the latter might be a possibility depending on the reaction to the US non-farm payrolls. That said, the jobs report isn't what it used to be so I wouldn't expect any pronounced volatility in the aftermath.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.