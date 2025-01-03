There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

And they are all for EUR/USD, layered in between the 1.0200 to 1.0300 levels. After the steeper decline overnight thanks to a stronger dollar, the pair is now at its lowest since November 2022. And what is troubling is that there is very little technical support on the way down towards parity at this stage.

The expiries today might help to lock in a bit of a range, perhaps between 1.0250 to 1.0300 in European trading. But when we get to US trading again, it's a different ball game.

