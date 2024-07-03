There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD and they are layered between 1.0700 through to 1.0800, with another large one sandwiching that at 1.0750. As such, price action is likely to keep more muted once again with more of the same expiries seen on Friday. That will see the pair hold more rangebound before we get to the US jobs report at least. That especially with tomorrow being a US holiday.

Besides that, there is one for USD/CHF at 0.9050. It isn't one that holds much technical significance though but could play a role in keeping price action a bit stickier in European trading. That before we get to the US ADP employment data later in the day.

