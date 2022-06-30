There's quite a bit of change to the expiries board for today and tomorrow, with a host of expiries seen for EUR/USD tomorrow. That said, there are only a couple of large ones to be mindful of between 1.0540 to 1.0600.

Interestingly, there are also some largish expiries for USD/JPY again after a period of time where it has been somewhat lacking interest. We'll see if that carries over to next week.

In any case, there isn't much to really take note of for today considering where price action currently is. That will keep risk sentiment alongside month-end and quarter-end flows as the key focus in the day ahead.

