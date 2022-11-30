There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

Of note, they are both for EUR/USD at 1.0300 and 1.0370-80 respectively. There's not much technical significance to the former but it could act as a minor supportive layer before rolling off later today while the latter will pair up alongside the 200-day moving average at 1.0372 in perhaps limiting gains in the sessions ahead.

There are some key risk events to be wary of today though with Eurozone inflation, US ADP employment data, and Fed chair Powell's speech later on in the day. Not to forget month-end flows being added into the mix too.

