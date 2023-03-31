There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold. That being for EUR/USD at 1.0850 and 1.0950, which are decent in size. However, they don't hold much technical significance so I wouldn't attach too much importance to the expiry levels noted.

Near-term support for the pair sits closer to 1.0818-37 at the moment from the key hourly moving averages with the 1.0800 level acting as another layer of defense. As for topside resistance, the region of 1.0920-30 is a bit of a barrier for buyers at the moment with sellers leaning on that to pin down price action since yesterday - working off the highs last week.

In the bigger picture, the key resistance level for the pair is at the 1.1000 mark.

