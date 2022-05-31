There are a couple of large expiries to take note of for the day.

The first will be a massive set of expiries for EUR/USD at 1.0590-00 but given where the spot price currently is, the expiries won't be much of a factor despite the prodigious size. But the expiries at 1.0750-60 and 1.0800 may help to trap price action a fair bit, though the 100-hour moving average at 1.0723 currently is perhaps more of a important technical floor for the pair.

Besides that, there are large ones sandwiching the GBP/USD spot price at the moment at 1.2550 and 1.2645. The former will play near the 200-hour moving average at 1.2551 currently, though the 100-hour moving average for the pair near 1.2600 remains a key near-term level to watch as well on the day. But the expiries will add a layer to the floor in case the pair does track lower later on.

