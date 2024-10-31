There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first one is for EUR/USD at the 1.0850 level and that is likely to limit price action until we get to the euro area inflation data later. The numbers there offers a risk to the single currency, but there is also still a ceiling from the 200-day moving average at 1.0868. That will be a key technical level to watch in the day ahead.

Then, there is one for USD/CHF at the 0.8650 level. With price action holding below the 100-day moving average of 0.8677 in the past few days, the expiries here could keep things more locked in until traders feel comfortable to chase the next key technical push in the pair. Just be wary that there is another large set of expiries at the same level for tomorrow too.

And lastly, there is one for EUR/GBP at the 0.8350 level. It isn't one that holds much technical significance but could offer a bit of a floor to price action after the rise yesterday, in which the pound was dragged down amid the UK budget while the euro perked up on CPI and GDP data.

