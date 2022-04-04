Just a modestly big one for EUR/USD, near 1.1000-10 to really take note of today.

There aren't any significantly large ones, so nothing else to really be wary of. Going back to the one for EUR/USD, that could limit price action closer to 1.1000 though the pair is duking it out around the 200-hour moving average @ 1.1042 currently. Given price action last week, there could be some minor support around 1.0960-70 so it is not to say that pivots around 1.1000 are uncommon these days.

