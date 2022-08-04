There are a number of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The ones for EUR/USD is likely to keep price action more anchored around current levels with the lower end of the expiries residing at 1.0100 - which is roughly where the lower end of the recent range for the pair is sitting. Meanwhile, the ones around 1.0200 will help to limit any major upside on the session alongside the key hourly moving averages at 1.0194-08 currently.

As for USD/JPY, the pair looks to keep a bounce from near its 100-day moving average close to 130.00 earlier in the week and is holding around 134.25 currently. The expiries at 134.80-00 should help to limit upside at the major level of 135.00 unless we see some significant action in the bond market where yields break higher.

