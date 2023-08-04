There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for USD/JPY at 142.00, a level where buyers are likely to try and make a stand in case of any downside push. The figure level does have some technical significance in reaffirming the Monday break so the expiries could add to the defensive layer before rolling off later today.

Then, there are also some big ones for USD/CAD at 1.3300 and 1.3390-00. The former doesn't really hold much technical significance but could just be a sticking point in case we do see a downside push in the pair after the mix of the Canadian and US jobs reports later. Meanwhile, the latter is seen near the 100-day moving average at 1.3400 so it could act as an added layer of defense for sellers in keeping price action pinned down.

That said, a lot will ride on the US jobs report mostly and how that will impact dollar sentiment. At most, the expiries will help to see price action be kept within ranges before we get to the main event. What happens after is subject to what we could see from the data but if there are no big surprises, then the above thinking on the expiries are something to consider when viewing price action.

