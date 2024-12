There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0525 level. That should help to keep price action locked in during the session ahead, especially with the 100-hour moving average providing a short-term ceiling as well around 1.0530 currently. All this before we get to the US ADP employment roulette later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.