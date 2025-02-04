There are a couple to take note of on the board for today, as highlighted in bold.

They are both for EUR/USD at the 1.0300 to 1.0320 levels. As things stand, it's still all about markets trying to digest Trump's tariff actions. But it seems like we'll move into a calmer period now that the can is kicked down the road, at least for another month. There's still that 10% tariffs on China though and the EU is also in the crosshairs here.

Similar to yesterday, we may be in for a calmer mood now that Trump is off to bed. And also as the whole tariffs debacle is put aside for now. That might help risk trades gather back more momentum in the sessions ahead.

But for EUR/USD today, the expiries could just yet keep price action more locked in around 1.0300 to 1.0320 before we get to US trading. The dollar is seen bouncing back a little so far today but if risk trades start to run, we could see it turn around as well in FX. That's a stronger driver of sentiment to be mindful of than the expiries for today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.