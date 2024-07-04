There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for NZD/USD at the 0.6130 level. It isn't one that holds any technical significance but could play a role in keeping a lid on price action amid holiday-thin trading today. The overnight high hit 0.6129 in trading yesterday, just for some context.

Besides that, do be mindful of a large set of expiries for EUR/USD at the 1.0800 mark tomorrow. That could help to put a ceiling on price action as well before we get to the US non-farm payrolls data.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.