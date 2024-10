Justin is off for a few days. I'll be posting these for another couple of days before regular (and much better ;-) ) service resumes!

EUR/USD:

1.1000 (EUR2.09b), 1.1100 (EUR1.07b)

USD/JPY:

148.00 (US$958m), 146.25 (US$879m)

USD/CAD:

1.3350 (US$1.68b), 1.3500 (US$993m), 1.3600 (US$657m)

AUD/USD:

0.6850 (AUD813m), 0.6700 (AUD418m), 0.6650 (AUD300m)

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.