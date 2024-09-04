There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/CAD at the 1.3515 level. It isn't one that really holds any technical significance but the expiries there could act as a bit of a floor to price action, at least until we get to the Bank of Canada policy decision later in the day.

As an aside, risk sentiment is on the defensive and WTI crude is threatening a drop under $70. So, those are other key factors to consider and might pin down the loonie in the session ahead.

