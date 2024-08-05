There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. And in any case, this is a market currently driven by emotions more than anything else. As such, that matters more to price action rather than any specific levels on the charts. That especially if you're looking at risk assets and the likes of USD/JPY and USD/CHF at the moment. The former more so given the absolute carnage in Japanese stocks in the last few days.

Going back to the expiries, there is a large one for AUD/USD at 0.6600 but it should not matter too much given where the spot level is at. The negative risk mood is also further weighing on the pair, down 0.7% to 0.6468 now so there's that.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.