There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD, which is seen close to current levels as we look towards European morning trade. However, the region around 1.0570-75 doesn't really provide much technical significance so the expiries could act as a bit of a magnet in case there isn't much else to impact trading sentiment during the session.

For now, equities are tepid but bond yields are higher and we are seeing a bit of a reaction in USD/JPY as the pair moves up to 134.95 - from around 134.30 earlier in the day. It could be a case of the tail wagging the dog and other dollar pairs might follow suit, so just be wary of that.

