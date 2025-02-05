There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

And they are for USD/JPY at the 153.25 and 154.00 levels. The pair has dropped today to its lowest in seven weeks, inching below technical support from the 50.0 Fib retracement level of the swing higher in December at 153.75. The option expiries above do not hold much technical significance, so there might not be too much to really anchor the pair around those price levels.

Instead, the technicals will be more interesting here even as the pair trades closer to the expiries at 153.25 now. It might offer some interest but key support is seen closer to the 200-day moving average at 152.77 next.

If anything, keep an eye on the bond market though as 10-year yields are nudging back closer towards the pivotal neckline around 4.50%.

As a reminder, it's also NFP week for markets. And with Trump's attention diverting away from tariffs for now, the jobs report will be a key focus point towards the end of the week.

