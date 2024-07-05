There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD and a rather large one at that at the 1.0800 mark. However, the US holiday yesterday and dollar sluggishness on the week has seen price action move beyond the range of what I would've expected to be the upper bound for the pair this week.

EUR/USD is instead now looking for more of a bullish turnaround above 1.0800 on a break above its 100 and 200-day moving averages as well. That said, the expiries could still lock price action somewhat especially when we get to the US jobs report later.

It depends on what the details of the report has to offer but any early dollar strength could see the expiries get knocked back into play in drawing price action before rolling off.

