There aren't any particularly large ones to take note of for today.

However, there are some decent sized ones for EUR/USD and USD/CAD near the current spot levels. That said, they shouldn't factor in too much given the lack of technical significance. As such, that should not grant these expiries much attention on the day.

Looking out to the rest of the week, there will be bigger fish to fry across the board.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.