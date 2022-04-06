Just a couple to take note of for today, that is for EUR/USD at 1.0900 and 1.0935-45.

That could provide some attraction in terms of price action for the pair, though sellers are firmly in near-term control and considering that the bond market rout is still continuing, that may still underpin the dollar as it did yesterday.

As such, while the expiries are of notable size and near the spot price, they may not matter too much as the technicals are rather "loose" i.e. there is room to roam. There are a host of larger expiries tomorrow for the pair that might be of more interest so just be wary about that as well.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.