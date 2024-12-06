There is arguably just one to take note of in the day ahead, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0600 mark. The expiries there alongside some short-term resistance around 1.0590 could well help to keep any upside price action more limited, as we gear towards the US jobs report later in the day. After the main event, it's pretty much a case of anything goes depending on what we get from the data.

There is also a large one at the 1.0500 level. However, even with a much stronger jobs data later, I doubt it will compel the dollar to surge by that much in the aftermath. But still, something worth noting just in case.

Besides that, there aren't any major expiries for the other dollar pairs to wrap up the week.

