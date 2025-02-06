There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD layered in between 1.0350 through to 1.0410. That could help to keep price action more locked in during the session in that range but just be wary that the dollar is under some decent pressure on the week now.

10-year Treasury yields broke below the pivotal neckline of 4.50% and that spells some spillover danger for the greenback. That especially with the risk mood picking up as well with tariff fears subsiding.

The big one to watch for EUR/USD is the one at 1.0400 as that could offer some pull before rolling off later.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at the 152.50 level. That coincides with the 100-day moving average at 152.51 currently, so it could offer something for traders to hang on to in trying to limit any downside move - at least in European trading.

But all in all, the bond market is the key driver for the pair now and the 100 and 200-day moving averages at 152.51-73 will be a crucial support region to watch this week. Break below that and it frees up room towards 150.00 next.

And lastly, there is one for GBP/USD at 1.2455. That being said, it's not one that holds any technical significance so I wouldn't attach much impact to the expiries here.

