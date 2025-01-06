There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0300 level. The expiries there might help to keep a bit of a floor on price action in the session ahead, as market players look to get settled into the actual start of the new trading year.

And that also explains the lack of significant expiries overall on the week itself. It's still early in the year, so it will take time for positioning plays to get up and running.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.