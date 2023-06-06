There are a couple to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD, with a large set of expiries sitting at around the 1.0740-50 region. With there being little to work with in the session ahead, that could be a bit of a magnet and hold price action in place before rolling off later in the day.

In terms of technical significance, there isn't much with the nearby levels to note being the 100 and 200-hour moving averages sitting at 1.0711 and 1.0718 respectively.

Then, there is a big one for USD/JPY as well at the 140.00 mark so that is likely to keep a lid on gains on the day. That said, unless the bond market goes running, there is likely to be more limited price action for the pair.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.