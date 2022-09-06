There is one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD near parity and the expiries there could act as a bit of a cap to price action on the day, though the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 0.9973-80 will also be key near-term levels to be mindful about in the sessions ahead.

The euro is still being rather stubborn about a drop below 0.9900 and that remains the key downside level to watch on the daily chart at the moment.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.