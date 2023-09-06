There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being a set of expiries for EUR/USD at 1.0740-50, which could keep price action more limited closer to said levels before rolling off later in the day. As for technical upside, the 1.0800 mark remains a key line to watch in the bigger picture alongside the 200-day moving average at 1.0820.

Then, there is the one for USD/CAD at the 1.3600 mark. However, the figure level doesn't hold any technical significance so it might not factor into play in the session ahead.

In any case, the bond market remains the key driver of trading sentiment for now and I'd look to that more so than the expiries above for a feel of things in the day ahead - especially in US trading.

