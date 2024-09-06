There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD at the 1.1100 and 1.1150 levels. They are likely to help sandwich price action as traders wait on the US jobs report later in the day. And that is just that, markets are all fixated on the non-farm payrolls data so don't expect the expiries on the board to play much of a role after.

Similarly, the one for USD/CAD at 1.3500 might lock price action a bit but that is only until we get to the jobs reports from both the US and Canada later.

There is also a modest sized one for USD/JPY at 143.00. However, given the nature of volatility in the pair, I wouldn't expect the expiries to offer much significance at a time like this.

