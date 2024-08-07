There is one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

However, there is a major caveat attached to it. That considering it is one for USD/JPY and price action there is extremely volatile as we're witnessing a ~350 pips range already so far today. As such, the expiries may not factor much - if at all - into the equation as market sentiment and the trading emotions matter much more for USD/JPY currently.

Besides that, just take note of some very large expiries for EUR/USD tomorrow at 1.0830-50. That might offer some pull for price action in the sessions ahead as such.

