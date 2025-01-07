There isn't much on the option expiries board for today. As such, trading sentiment will continue to focus on the early positioning plays to start the week.

The dollar was a little weaker on tariff hopes but then Trump came out to deny that here. The bond market continues to stutter though, with yields moving higher and that is keeping USD/JPY underpinned. Will we see other major currencies catch up to that eventually?

There is still time for that considering it is non-farm payrolls week. For today, there is the US ISM services PMI and JOLTS job openings to work through.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.