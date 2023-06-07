There are a couple to take note, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD around 1.0730, though it doesn't really hold much technical significance on its own. But pair that with the confluence of the 100 and 200-hour moving averages, now seen at 1.0713-14, then perhaps it may act as a bit of a ceiling for price action in the session ahead.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 139.00. And similarly, it also doesn't pair much with any key technical levels. But perhaps, it could line up alongside bids at the level to keep price more rangebound for the time being. That said, keep an eye out on the bond market as action there is still the more important factor for the pair.

And lastly, there is the one for AUD/USD at 0.6700 which sits near the 200-day moving average at 0.6690. So, those two together could provide a cap to any upside momentum later in the day before the expiries roll off.

