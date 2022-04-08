There's a decent-sized one for USD/JPY at 124.00 but it's not exactly one that may be of too much significance. That said, the technical level in itself has proven to be a bit of an impediment to any upside price action recently so the expiries may add another layer to that.

I mean price action has been ranging between 123.50 to 124.00 for the most part in the past few sessions, so in itself is already something to be mindful about for the pair ahead of the weekend. The high today did hit 124.23 though as buyers are keeping poised to perhaps try and look towards a potential retest of 125.00 again.

Besides that, there isn't anything else on the board worth noting.

