There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD, layered at the 1.0900 and 1.0955 levels. They aren't significant from a technical perspective but will likely play a role in holding price action in between the recent range of 1.0900 to 1.0940 before we get to US trading later.

There are some larger ones around 1.0830-50 but aren't likely to feature much into play given prevailing market sentiment.

Then, there are ones for USD/CAD at the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels. Similarly, these are ones that are not significant when it comes to the charts. But they could help to lock price action in for now, even as the downside momentum in the pair looks to extend further.

The pair is once again facing a tougher rejection of 1.3900 and eyes a pullback towards its 100-day moving average next, seen at 1.3689 currently. That for me is the more important detail in USD/CAD right now.

