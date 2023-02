There isn't anything significant on the board again for today, though there is a big one for AUD/USD sitting at 0.7190. However, given prevailing market conditions, that isn't likely to come into play whatsoever with technical resistance at 0.7125-36 also still in play.

As such, expect trading sentiment to continue to revolve around the risk mood after yesterday's moves.

