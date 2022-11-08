Just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for AUDUSD at 0.6450, which sits close to where the spot price is trading now. There isn't any technical significance to the level as price action sits above the 200-hour moving average at 0.6412 but below daily resistance around 0.6500 for the time being.

As such, with a lack of interest and appetite so far today as the dollar is just lightly higher, we could see price caught up in the expiries until they roll off later today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.