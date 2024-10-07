Justin will be back tomorrow. I know that'll be a relief for many of you options guys - I feel the same.
USD/JPY:
- 150.00 (US$951m), 145.45 (US$750.1m)
EUR/USD:
- 1.1085 (EUR1.11b), 1.1250 (EUR1.03b), 1.1000 (EUR1.01b)
AUD/USD:
- 0.6800 (AUD781m), 0.6740 (AUD554m), 0.6825 (AUD505m)
USD/CNY:
- 7.1600 ($444m), 7.0500 ($400m)
- as an aside, Chinese re open today, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, after the week-long holiday
NZD/USD:
- 0.6180 (NZD578m)
***
China is back today!