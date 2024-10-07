Justin will be back tomorrow. I know that'll be a relief for many of you options guys - I feel the same.

USD/JPY:

150.00 (US$951m), 145.45 (US$750.1m)

EUR/USD:

1.1085 (EUR1.11b), 1.1250 (EUR1.03b), 1.1000 (EUR1.01b)

AUD/USD:

0.6800 (AUD781m), 0.6740 (AUD554m), 0.6825 (AUD505m)

USD/CNY:

7.1600 ($444m), 7.0500 ($400m)

as an aside, Chinese re open today, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, after the week-long holiday

NZD/USD:

0.6180 (NZD578m)

China is back today!