The first one being for EUR/USD at the 1.0900 mark. That should help to keep a floor on price action in the session ahead, with the pair itself settling just above the figure level following yesterday's push and pull.

Then, there is the one for AUD/USD which looks to be acting as a bit of a magnet and could hold price action barring any outsized moves in risk sentiment in European trading. So, that could keep things a bit more cagey in the session ahead.

