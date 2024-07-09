There are just two to really take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

They are both for EUR/USD at the 1.0800 and 1.0875 levels. The former is arguably the one with more interest, as it lines up near the key daily moving averages. The technical significance there alongside bids at the figure level is likely to help price action stay underpinned before rolling off later in the day.

Besides that, there are some large ones for USD/JPY and USD/CAD but they aren't likely to feature into play today. There aren't much catalysts for market players to work with, so that might see a quieter trading period until the expiries lapse.

The one for USD/CAD does at least hold some technical significance, sitting near the 200-day moving average of 1.3596. If price action does expand, that might offer some interest. So, just keep that in your back pocket in case we get any surprises in European trading today.

