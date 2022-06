Justin is away today, I've put together this in his abscence.

EUR/USD:

1.0500 [amount is EUR945.7mn],

1.0700 [amount is EUR792.5mn]

USD/JPY:

131.90 [amount is USD575mn],

125.00 [amount is USD514mn]

USD/CAD:

1.2630 [amount is USD1.4bn],

1.2700 [amount is USD782mn],

1.2600 [amount is USD460mn]

AUD/USD:

0.7150 [amount is AUD556.6mn],

0.7100 [amount is AUD453.5mn]

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.