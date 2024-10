USD/JPY:

144.75 ($1.42b), 147.00 ($960m)

EUR/USD:

1.1000 (EUR790m), 1.0900 (EUR482m), 1.1275 (EU3R95m)

USD/CAD:

1.3535 ($420m), 1.3550 ($301m)

AUD/USD:

0.6625 (AUD648.5m)

NZD/USD:

0.6050 (NZD751m), 0.6250 (NZD666m)

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.