Just to provide a better breakdown of the expiries for EUR/USD between 1.0850-65 on the day. But not that it really matters too much considering how price action has been behaving in European trading. Meanwhile, there is an update for tomorrow with large expiries seen for EUR/USD at 1.0855-60.

Besides that, just be wary of some larger ones for Monday next week i.e. 4 March. There will be one for GBP/USD at 1.2650-55 (£1.8bn) and also for AUD/USD at 0.6515 (A$1.2bn).