The quarter is winding down and here is how various markets have done:

S&P 500 +4.9%

Nasdaq +1.9%

Russell 2000 +8.3%

TSX Comp +9.3%

FTSE 100 +0.9%

CAC 40 +6.0%

Nikkei +8.5%

Shanghai Comp +12.5%

Those are some nice numbers and it marks four straight quarters of gains for the S&P 500. The US dollar index was down 4.7% in the quarter.

A big question to ponder is: Does this mark the bottom for Chinese stocks.