The major US stock indices are opening today mixed. The Dow Industrial Average versus lower. The S&P index is marginally higher while the NASDAQ index is a little better than marginally higher.
A snapshot of the major indices nine minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average and is down -79.25 points or -0.20% at 39418.30
- S&P index is up 3.53 points or 0.07% at 5347.68.
- NASDAQ index is up 40.85 points or 0.24% at 16786.15
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 0.63 points or 0.03% at 2081.55
looking at the US debt market, yields are marginally higher:
- 2-year yield 4.069%, +1.6 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.808%, +1.2 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.960%, +1.7 basis point
- 30-year yield 4.243%, +1.8 basis points