The major US stock indices are opening today mixed. The Dow Industrial Average versus lower. The S&P index is marginally higher while the NASDAQ index is a little better than marginally higher.

A snapshot of the major indices nine minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average and is down -79.25 points or -0.20% at 39418.30

S&P index is up 3.53 points or 0.07% at 5347.68.

NASDAQ index is up 40.85 points or 0.24% at 16786.15

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 0.63 points or 0.03% at 2081.55

looking at the US debt market, yields are marginally higher: