USDJPY weekly

The election is going to dominate early November trading so making moves based on seasonals is unwise. That said, it's useful to keep them in mind as the dust settles.

November is the best month for USD/JPY

Best month for the Nasdaq

Third-best month for the US dollar

The November through February is strong for gold

Second-best month for the S&P 500

Second-best month for the MSCI world index

Second-best month for the German DAX

Best month for the Nikkei 225

The final month of the seasonal slump for oil. Seasonals neutral in Dec-Jan then strongly positve from Feb-June

Going into last November, the S&P 500 had declined for three straight months but that month marked a turning point as it recouped nearly all the gains in what was the beginning of a five-month rally. This time, we're coming into the month with better momentum, though October was negative for stocks.