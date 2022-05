Justin noted the significant expiries for the week here yesterday:

That post contains the Tuesday expiries of note also.

Just a heads up, expiries at 129.75 (USD640mn) and 130.50 (USD373mn) could well come into play.

There is a USD585mn at 1.2900 for USD/CAD that could come in focus also.

If you do check out Justin's post you'll see none listed for EUR/USD today. The closest expiry I have seen of any notable size is at 1.1000, so that's very unlikely to be relevant.