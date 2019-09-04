8 out of 10 economists tipping an ECB easing package in September

The European Central Bank meet on September 12, this via the latest rtrs Reuters polling of expectations

80% of economists surveyed expect an easing package at the meeting

to cut deposit rate by 10 bps to -0.50%



nearly 90% of them expect the ECB to announce at this Sep meeting that quantitative easing will restart in October

Capital Economics:



The ECB should do something even though it is not going to be sufficient to reach the target. That is a situation they have actually been in for quite a long time already and it is a situation the Bank of Japan has been in for much longer," C

"They haven't got any choice ... otherwise they would be saying 'we are not going to fulfil our mandate'. But not many believe inflation is likely to pick up anytime soon, particularly given the state of the world economy and the euro zone economy."













Last hurrah for Draghi



